NEW ORLEANS — An ad that featured King Cake babies was censored by Facebook due to “nudity,” The New Orleans Advocate reports.

King Cake Snob is a competition that runs annually by Innovative Advertising, a Mandeville-based company, that ranks king cakes from across the area. The group posted about the competition on Facebook to promote the contest, however Facebook blocked the ad with the traditional plastic king cake babies.

The denial notification sent to King Cake Snob from Facebook read the ad “isn’t running because it includes an image or video depicting excessive skin or nudity.”

"We are shocked that Facebook would censor the king cake baby, one of the quintessential traditions of the Mardi Gras culture," Jay Connaughton, managing partner of Innovative Advertising, said in a post on the site addressing Facebook's decision.

