Law enforcement officers from across the state came to pay their respects Saturday to fallen Monroe Police Officer Ayrian Williams, who died in a fatal crash.

Monroe Police Department Chief Eugene Ellis said Williams, 26, chose Monroe as her home when starting her career in law enforcement.

Williams died the night of May 21 following a wreck in south Monroe around 6:45 p.m. She was traveling to provide another officer assistance when she attempted to dodge a hazard in the road.

Her vehicle left South Eighth Street near its intersection with Temple Drive and struck a tree, landing on its side.

Williams was unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene. She was transported to St. Francis Medical Center and pronounced dead.

"Just last week was National Police Week where we honor fallen officers," Ellis said. "At that point, we had no idea the Monroe Police Department would be adding another name to that list."

Williams started working at the MPD on Nov. 15. After she completed her training phase, she was assigned to the patrol division and had worked as a patrol officer for the past four months.

"Officer Williams was a highly dedicated, extremely hard worker," Ellis said. "Early on in her career, she could have chosen to go anywhere in the United States to get a job to be a police officer.

Mayor Jamie Mayo said it is a tragic time for the MPD and the entire city and asked for the support of the community.

"I did have an opportunity last night to talk to the officer's mother, and obviously she is very distraught," Mayo said. "We are asking for prayers for the officer's mother as well as family members and, of course, also the Monroe Police Department."

Executive Officer Reggie Brown extended the gratitude of the MPD to the Louisiana State Police, Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office and Monroe Fire for their help during and after the accident.

MFD responded to the initial call to the scene. LSP assisted with an investigation into the accident, and OPSO helped the MPD with calls while officers were at the wreck site.

A fund was set up on behalf of the Williams family at Iberia Bank. Contributions can be made at any location by request. Ask a bank representative for assistance.

Before joining the force in Monroe, Williams worked for the Southern University Police Department. She was originally from the New Orleans area and leaves behind her mother and extended family.

"She was an LSU graduate. She could have gone anywhere, but she came to the MPD, and she became a Monroe Police officer. She chose the city of Monroe as her new home and her new community, and for that we thank her."

Ashley Mott is a reporter for The News-Star.

© 2018 WWL