Watch: Troopers escort fallen colleague George Baker for organ donation

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana State Trooper who tragically lost his life after being injured in a high-speed chase in Hammond last week performed one last act of service Sunday.

Trooper George Baker, 33, donated his organs to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

A moving tribute posted by the Louisiana State Police in the early hours of Memorial Day shows Baker being escorted by his fellow troopers and laid to rest as powerful bagpipes play.

Baker passed away Sunday, after he was struck and severely injured while assisting the Hammond Police Department during a car chase on Wednesday morning.

Two suspects in the case were arrested and are facing charges.

"My heart is heavy at the passing of Trooper Baker, who served the people of our state with honor and dedication and died from injuries sustained in the line of duty," said Governor John Bel Edwards. "His courage and bravery will never be forgotten."

State Supt. Colonel Kevin Reeves said that Baker had long wanted to be a Louisiana State Trooper and spent eight years in the United States Marine Corps Reserve in preparation for that eventuality. Baker had a combat deployment to the Middle East during his service. He also worked in the Greensbug Police Department for four years and then spent three years in the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office before joining the State Police.

