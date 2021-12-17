Family says ex-Saint Glenn Foster died from strangulation

Foster's family had been seeking more information on what went on inside of the jail that led to Foster's death.

NEW ORLEANS — The family of former Saints player Glenn Foster says an independent autopsy shows he died by strangulation following a still murky series of events inside of an Alabama prison nearly 10 days ago.

Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall said he hasn't seen or heard about any results from the case other than that he has encouraged those results be sent to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation.

Glenn Foster Jr. died in police custody in the Pickens County, Alabama jail, run by the county sheriff, two days after being stopped for speeding down HWY 82 between Reform and Gordo Alabama.

The family had been seeking more information on what went on inside of the jail that led to Foster's death.

“My message as a father who lost his son is, what did they do to my son while he was in jail for that many days? What happened to him physically, whether was he beat by inmates, was he beat by prison staff, or a share of police? Was there any altercations inside of the vehicle he was in when he was transported to the medical facility?” Foster Sr. said last week.

Jail records showed Foster was arrested Sunday, December 5 in the small town of Reform, Ala. at about 12:30 p.m. on charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest by “attempt to elude.” Those charges were replaced at 3:16 p.m. by three counts of simple assault and one count of 3rd-degree robbery, the jail records show.

In court documents obtained by WWL-TV last week authorities wrote that Foster allegedly attacked a sleeping inmate, David Wells, inside the Pickens County Jail while trying to steal Wells' socks.

Foster, who was balancing a decade-old bipolar diagnosis while forging careers in the NFL and as a business owner in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, was 31. His death came two days after police in Reform, Alabama, arrested him and turned him over to the custody of a local sheriff’s office.

"Wells was asleep and Foster stood over him attempting to steal his socks before repeatedly striking Wells to the chest, rib cage and abdomen area," the court document said.

It adds that Wells had to be taken to a hospital for treatment for bone bruises and chest swelling due to the attack.

A second document says that "shortly after assaulting another inmate" Foster then allegedly got into a fight with a deputy and correction officer trying to handcuff him, causing the deputy to get a cut to his nose and left hand.

The allegations led the sheriff’s office to re-book Foster on three counts of assault and one count of third-degree robbery, jail records show.

The documents do not mention what happened to Foster or if he was injured during or after the alleged altercations. Foster's body was turned over to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences last week.