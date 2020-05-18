HOUSTON — A father was killed Sunday in an ATV crash near the intersection of 288 and Orem.

According to the man's family members, he and two of his children were on a 4-wheeler when it crashed into Sims Bayou around 5:30 p.m.

Family members said the man went underwater shortly after safely pushing his kids to the edge of the water. He never resurfaced.

His body was recovered by search crews hours after the crash.

