NEW ORLEANS — UPDATE: Both men were found Saturday in Jefferson Parish in good health.

Law enforcement officials are asking for your help to find a father and son missing from their home in Hollygrove.

84-year-old Marion Winn suffers from Alzheimer's disease. His son, 48-year-old Rendell Win, has autism. Neither have cellphones and neither have a sense of direction, NOPD officials said.

Both men were reported missing from their home in the 3600 block of Livingston Street by Rendell's mother, Mrs. Winn, early Saturday morning.

Around 6 a.m., she woke up to find both men were not home. Mrs. Winn told police this is the first time both her husband and son have left the house without letting her know they were leaving, or where they were going.

They have not been seen or heard from since, she told police.

NOPD officials ask anyone with information that could help locate the men call the 504-821-2222 or the Third District Police Station at 658-6030.