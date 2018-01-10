The Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA) will test a new alert that would allow President Trump to communicate with you via your cellphone during national emergencies.

The alert, which was supposed to be tested in September, was postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 1:18 p.m. The goal is to warn residents of national emergencies, such as dangerous weather.

The Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said the test will use the same special tone and vibration used with other Wireless Emergency Alerts

Under federal law, users can opt out of the alerts for "imminent threats" and AMBER alerts about abducted children but "not for presidential messages," FEMA warns.

This will mark the first national test of the so-called "wireless emergency alerts." Congress authorized the public safety alert system in 2008. It began operating in 2012 and has been used regionally.

Cell towers will broadcast the WEA test for 30 minutes starting at 1:18 central time. Phones should only receive the message once. The message will have a header that reads “Presidential Alert” and text that says:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The test will be followed by a test of the Emergency Alert System at 1:20 p.m. for radio television and other providers. The test message will last approximately one minute and will be similar to regular monthly EAS messages. The EAS message will include a reference to the presidential alert:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

USA Today reporter Fredreka Schouten contributed to this report.

