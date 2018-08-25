Take a drive through New Orleans East and it won't take long to see all sorts of trash lining the road.

“Mostly trash and burned out automobiles, stolen cars etc,” said William Peoples, the chairman the Oak Island Improvement District, a neighborhood group that promotes and encourages security in the area.

Also among the junk are tires that have been dumped near public roads throughout the area. You can also see dozens of them near West Adams Court and Chef Menteur Highway on private property that appears to be abandoned.

“District E needs to clean up our blighted areas,” said City Council member Cyndi Nguyen who represents District E. “We need to eliminate,decrease the dumping grounds.”

But cleaning up the dumping grounds is only one part of the plan to fix the problem. According to Nguyen a new rule change allowing people to recycle five tires instead of four at recycling drop-off centers should also help.

“We need to improve the quality of life in District E and not just District E but everyone in Orleans Parish," she said.

Peoples says he is happy that the city is doing something to fix this problem but adds it’s only a small step and hopes city leaders do more to clean up the mess.

“I am happy that the Council woman is beginning to take more note of the problem we have and is pushing towards cleaning up the situation,” said Peoples. "We’d like to see more of this activity done in this community.”

Nguyen says she has plans to try to tackle the issue in a few other ways. She wants all tire companies to be regulated by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. She also wants to work with Louisiana State Police to stop out-of-state dumpers. Either way, she admits there is still a long way to go but thinks the city is heading the right direction.

“It is not a story that we can close the chapter on but this is definitely a good start and good motivation for us,” said Nguyen.

The recycling drop-off center, located at 2829 Elysian Fields Ave., is open on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

