NEW ORLEANS — Two buildings were heavily damaged but no one was injured in a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in Treme, New Orleans Fire Department officials said.

Around 1:10 p.m., the NOFD received calls that a building on fire on Governor Nicholls Street near Claiborne Avenue was sending black smoke into the air, officials said.

Fire companies arrived to 1722 Gov. Nicholls St. within minutes, reports show, where they found a vacant single-story building engulfed in flames that were starting to spread to the larger apartment complexes next door.

The blaze was upgraded to a two-alarm fire at 1:15 p.m., officials said. 12 fire units with 36 total firefighting personnel arrived to the scene to contain the spread of the fire, which at that point had jumped to a neighboring building.

That apartment, a two-story apartment complex, was badly damaged by the flames. One woman was inside at the time of the fire but had escaped before firefighters arrived, NOFD officials said.

Fire crews got the fire under control by around 2:10 p.m. NOPD, EMS and Entergy code enforcement workers were also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by NOFD officials and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.