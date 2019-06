COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Parish firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire that has burned parts of an apartment building near Covington Thursday evening.

The fire broke out at 5:28 at the Emerald Forest condominiums apartment complex on Emerald Force Boulevard, behind the Walmart.

According to fire officials, first responders were close to getting the blaze under control at 6:35 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, according to the St. Tammany Parish Fire Department.