ANAHEIM, Calif. — Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge makes history at Disneyland Resort, becoming home to the first-ever life size 100% scale Millennium Falcon. Guests will be transported to a galaxy far, far away on a journey to Batuu, the newest location in a story that began in 1977. The land has been in the works for more than six years and will soon be home to two thrilling attractions. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is already up and running and later this year fans will get to experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Imagineers say this say it is one of the most ambitious, advanced and immersive experiences ever undertaken by Walt Disney Imagineering. Guests will be in the middle of a climatic battle between the First Order and The Resistance, including a face-off with Kylo Ren.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs set off on an adventure to check out all of the new experiences from building lightsabers to creating your own droid. There are more than 120,000 possible combinations for constructing a lightsaber using pieces from Savi's Workshop - Handbuilt Lightsabers. Or if a droid is more your speed, there are close to 280,00 possible combinations for constructing an R-series or BB-series astromech droid using all the available pieces in the Droid Depot.

For more details on the new attractions, food and merchandise catch up with Ashley Jacobs on social media or explore the new land for yourself. Right now, reservations are still required to travel to Batuu.