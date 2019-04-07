Between anglers, skiers, paddlers and pleasure boaters, the Fourth of July Weekend is one of busiest for boat traffic and one where boaters are more likely to be checked by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Agents will be out in force for Operation Dry Water, making sure boaters are sober and safety rules are being followed.

Nationwide alcohol is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents.

DWI on the water carries the same penalties as on the road, first offense fines of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail.

Alcohol and water definitely don't mix.