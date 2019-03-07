A 5-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon, New Orleans Police said.

Police said that the child was shot in the abdomen.

NOPD would only say that the shooting occurred somewhere in the Seventh District, which covers New Orleans East.

The child was transported to a hospital in someone's personal vehicle and was then taken to another hospital by EMS, police said.

"We do know that our 5-year-old is undergoing surgery right now," Mayor Latoya Cantrell said. "So prayers to the family. I'm not just a mayor, but a mom. It's real."

