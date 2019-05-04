Fleetwood Mac's show tonight in Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center has been postponed due to illness.

Fear not, Jazz Fest ticket holders! This doesn't seem to be a long-term problem for the band, who is now headlining the festival's second Thursday.

It's not clear which band member is will and what their illness is, but since only one show has been postponed, we're hopeful they'll be in New Orleans in May.

Last weekend, the Rolling Stones announced they were postponing their latest tour and canceling their Jazz Fest appearance so Jagger can receive medical treatment.

A representative for Mick Jagger says he has successfully undergone treatment.

In a statement released Friday, Jagger's rep says he "is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery."