NEW ORLEANS - The staff at Boston Children's blew bubbles and kisses as baby Hayze Hart left the hospital, Wednesday morning.

The 18-month-old Covington, Louisiana boy arrived in Boston a year ago in grave condition. He was born with a hole in his stomach and had severe liver damage.

Hayze was finally well enough to go home after a series of surgeries and life-saving treatments.

"We're extremely excited," Hayze's father Devin Hart said. "It's been long overdue. No words can describe it."

Family members gathered at Armstrong International Airport for Hayze's homecoming. His Medway air ambulance arrived in New Orleans shortly after noon.

Hayze had a spring in his step as he walked off the plane, on his own.

"We are so grateful and thankful that he is finally home and he is doing better," Hayze's Great Aunt Mitzi Jobe said.

Hayze's mother Catherine Consolini stayed with her baby in Boston.

She said it's been a long year, but her son is getting better and stronger everyday.

"He's a normal kid, just the intestines aren't fully alive." Consolini said. "He can run, he screams, throws tantrums, he's a normal little kid," Consolini said.

Hayze's family thanked everyone who contributed to the baby's Go Fund Me campaign which raised more than $25,000.

The donations helped send Hayze to Boston Children's where doctors specialize in the baby's rare birth defect.

"He would not be here if it wasn't for everybody that helped him get there," Consolini said. "Thanks to everybody and thank you to Boston for keeping him alive."

Big sister Jayla missed her little brother. The 10-year-old is now looking forward to Hayze's next birthday.

"I might give him a lot of toys and a lot of hugs," Jayla said. "I'm really happy for him to come home."

Baby Hayze is now expected to spend at least the next two weeks at Children's Hospital in New Orleans for observation. Then, he can finally go home to his family in Covington for the first time in his young life.

"Amazing. He'll be running all around the house and you know, he'll be home," Devin Hart said.

"It will be very surreal," Consolini said. "It's been a long time coming. It will be very nice to have everyone home together, finally."

Hayze required a specially equipped air ambulance to fly home. The family revealed Boston Children's Hospital provided the transportation.

