NEW ORLEANS — FOX 8 News Anchor Nancy Parker was more than just colleague for her journalism peers: Her big heart had a way of turning coworkers into family.

Parker, 53, died Friday while shooting a story when the plane she was in crashed in New Orleans. The pilot, Franklin J.P. Augustus was also killed in the incident.

As a young journalist in 2008, walking into FOX 8 with Nancy Parker behind the desk was like a dream for Allison Braxton-Baehr.

“I remember getting the job, and being in awe on the set with her and John,” said former co-worker Braxton-Baehr, who worked as a reporter at FOX 8 from 2008-2013.

Nancy wasn't just a leader in newsroom. She had a way of stepping up for her co-workers when they needed it most.

“My mother was very sick. Nancy called my mom and said, 'Ms. Barbara, I'm going to help Allison pick out a dress since you can't be there,'” said Braxton-Baehr.

Nancy only picked out two dresses that day; she had a natural touch.

“She said, 'this is your dress,' and she had my mom on speakerphone,” said Braxton-Baehr. “I'm yelling ‘Nancy it fits, it fits!’”

After the honeymoon, Nancy was there again leaving a simple, now priceless note on Allison’s desk.

“It says 'laugh a lot, let your husband be your best friend and confidant,'” said Braxton-Baehr. “'Tell him how wonderful he is, he’ll really appreciate it.'”

Now they are rules the couple will always remember. Allison and her husband Eric Baehr grew a deep bond with Nancy and her husband Glynn.

“They would give us advice, they were married longer when we were,” said Eric Baehr.

It's why the pain now burns deep, knowing Nancy won't be there to pick out a dress for her own little girl.

“Her heart was a golden heart, a golden heart that's gone,” said Braxton-Baehr.

