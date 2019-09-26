NEW ORLEANS — Jacques Chirac, the former president of France who died Thursday, spent time in New Orleans in the 1950s while researching a thesis on the port.

Chirac, who served two terms in office as French president from 1995 to 2007, came to New Orleans in 1954 as a Harvard University graduate student studying the Port of New Orleans.

His obituary in the Washington Post also mentioned that he worked briefly as a journalist at The Times-Picayune while here.

In 1974, when Chirac was appointed Prime Minister of France, Clancy DuBos, then a Times-Picayune reporter, recalled the French leader’s time in New Orleans. He shared the memories of a New Orleans woman who remembered Chirac as a “dashing young Frenchman.”

“Mrs. Marcelle Coogan, who was then Miss Marcelle Bordenave, said she met Chirac through a mutual friend,” DuBos wrote.

“I was a young New Orleans girl who spoke French, so it was only natural that Jacques and I should meet,” Coogan said.

June 1974 article in The Times-Picayune recalling Jacques Chirac's time in New Orleans.

Times-Picayune

“We had lunch together and I remember him telling me how he worked at a Howard Johnson’s ice cream parlor to finance his trip. That’s probably why he liked ice cream and milkshakes so much. He always ordered two milkshakes for himself when we ate out,” she said.

Coogan called Chirac a very conservative dresser, “quite handsome, full of energy and determination and a very strong, adventurous character.” She said he was down to earth and had a brisk style of walking which he used on many of their walking tours of the French Quarter.

She remembered him staying at a house on Lapeyrouse Street, which is named for a French explorer.

During his visit, Chirac was also stricken by pneumonia and treated by New Orleans physician Homer Dupuy, a devoted Francophile who loved to later tell the story of how he cared for the future president.

Dr. Dupuy, who reigned as Rex in 1963, was later named a chevalier and officier of the Legion of Honor for his work enhancing Franco-American relations throughout his life. He kept in touch with Chirac until his death in 2005.

Chirac was France's prime minister and Paris' mayor before being elected France's president in 1995. He was re-elected in 2002.

His thesis, "La Nouvelle-Orléans et Son Port en 1954" (New Orleans and its Port in 1954), was reissued in 2007 by the University Press of the South under its French imprint, the Presses Universitaires du Nouveau Monde.

"We have been working very hard to get Jacques Chirac to publish with us, and we got him," said Alain Saint-Saens, director general of the Presses Universitaires du Nouveau Monde in a Oct. 2006 Times-Picayune article. "The fact that Jacques Chirac chose our press in New Orleans, in Louisiana is very important."