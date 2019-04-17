BATON ROUGE, La. — Months after giving what felt was a public farewell speech, former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco is now under hospice care.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that the announcement was made to the Louisiana State Legislature Tuesday.

Blanco is the state’s first elected woman governor and served from 2004 to 2008. She was diagnosed with ocular melanoma in 2011, and the disease reappeared during a checkup in 2017.

In a December speech to the Council for a Better Louisiana, Blanco said that there is "no escape" from her cancer.

"The monster is not far down the road," she said.

Blanco is a devout Catholic and says she’s made peace with the disease.

WBRZ reports that former President George W. Bush has called Blanco during the recent news of her deteriorating health. Bush was president when Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana in 2005.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.