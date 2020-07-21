Former Nyx members announce plans to ride with Krewe of Freret in new Krewe of Themis

New women's krewe is the latest response to the Krewe of Nyx controversy which has cost that krewe hundreds of members

NEW ORLEANS — Former members of the Krewe of Nyx have formed a new group, the Krewe of Themis, who will ride with the Krewe of Freret, parade leaders announced Tuesday.

Themis, named for the Greek goddess of fairness and divine justice, was formed by former Nyx member Kimya Holmes, who said she already has close to 300 members lined up and hundreds of others expressing interest in joining.

Its mission statement promotes Themis as a krewe of "highly educated and diverse women" seeking "to promote and foster social justice in the New Orleans metropolitan area communities and beyond specifically in the areas of women and children, LGBTQIA and all persons of color."

The krewe's formation comes in response to a firestorm of controversy unleashed by Nyx captain Julie Lea in May with a social media post saying “All Lives Matter.” The term is widely seen as a dismissal of the slogan “Black Lives Matter.” Though Lea apologized, the controversy over that issue and some other long-simmering financial and operational questions, has engulfed the krewe, leading to a hemorrhaging of members and several schools saying they will not allow their bands to march with the Nyx parade.

Holmes said her new krewe mirrors the mission of the Krewe of Freret, which has its roots in an earlier krewe and was revived in 2011 as a co-ed krewe open to people from all backgrounds.

“On behalf of the Krewe of Themis riders, I couldn’t be prouder to join a Carnival organization that truly values diversity, inclusion, and giving back to the citizens of New Orleans,” said Holmes in a statement. “We are grateful to bring another burst of energy and an infusion of exuberance into the growing Krewe of Freret group as we expand their ongoing outreach, philanthropy, and events with our mission and by including several hundred enthusiastic new members.”

“The Krewe of Freret is honoring our valued duty to serve all of our community by offering this excellent new group, the Krewe of Themis, not only a prominent place in our parade, but respected decision-making positions within our krewe leadership as well,” said Bobby Hjortsberg, Krewe of Freret captain. “We believe that combining our efforts and unifying at all levels will greatly benefit the city of New Orleans, parade spectators, and our growth as an organization.”

“I believe these are two of the most exciting groups in Carnival today and this only bolsters the Krewe of Freret’s trajectory of becoming the next superkrewe,” said a statement from Barry Kern, president of Mardi Gras World and Kern Studios.

The Freret-Themis parade is scheduled to roll on Saturday, Feb. 6, though Carnival leaders have acknowledged the uncertainty over next year's festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic.