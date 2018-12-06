Former St. Bernard Parish President Dave Peralta was found dead in his home Tuesday, parish government announced.

“President Guy McInnis, the St. Bernard Parish Council and parish government employees would like to send their condolences to his family and friends,” a statement from parish government said.

The statement did not provide any further details about Peralta's death.

Peralta faced a number of legal challenges during the last years of his term as parish president.

He was charged with malfeasance in office, abuse of office and stalking in St. Bernard Parish as well as sexual battery after his ex-wife accused him of handcuffing and raping her at their Meraux home. The couple later divorced, and his ex-wife moved to the north shore, where a St. Tammany Parish grand jury accused Peralta of stalking her.

Prosecutors dropped the sexual battery charge in April 2015, and the stalking charges in April 2016.

Peralta lost a bid for re-election in 2015.

