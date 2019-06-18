WALKER, La. — UPDATE: Jacob and Riley Garsee were found safe at a house near their home.

Original story below:

---

Deputies are searching for two children who were last seen near their home in Livingston Parish Monday night.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that 12-year-old Jacob Garsee and 10-year-old Riley Garsee were last seen around 6 p.m. near their home off Glascock Lane in Walker, La.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says it does not suspect foul play at thsi time.

"The boys were outside of their home helping to do yard work. It’s believed they wandered off," the sheriff's office said.

Jacob is described as a white male, brown hair, blue eyes, 5'2" tall and weighing about 155 pounds. He has a scar on his right eyebrow closest to the nose. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt with jeans.

Riley is described as a white male, light brown hair, blue eyes, 4'9" tall and weighing about 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt with jeans.

Anyone with information about either child's whereabouts is asked to contact the LPSO at 225-686-2241. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 225-344-7867.