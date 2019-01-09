NEW ORLEANS — A memorial service honoring the life of trailblazing pilot Franklin Augustus drew hundreds of people to the Lakefront Airport in New Orleans Saturday night.

Augustus, 69, died two week ago when the plane he was flying crashed. His passenger, longtime FOX 8 news anchor Nancy Parker, was also killed. Parker was doing a story on Augustus to highlight his career as a local activist giving back to New Orleans.

His friends said it was only fitting that the place to say goodbye to Augustus was where he loved to be most: The airport.

“He loved his airplane he wouldn't let you touch it,” said close friend Lawrence Stoball. “Don't touch the plane he said. You couldn't touch the plane.”

Even Augustus’ family couldn't imagine just how many people the trailblazing pilot, drug fighter, and veteran impacted.

RELATED: 'He was remarkable:' Pilot Franklin Augustus was the Drug Fighter, a veteran and much more to New Orleans

Story continues below video

“There's people from all over the country,” said Augustus’ brother, Henry Augustus. “After he passed I got calls from as far away as San Diego. This has been amazing, I have to admit.”

As hard as it is to move past the shock of his tragic death, friends say the memory that sticks is how he looked the day he died.

“He was so happy that morning,” said Stoball. “I've never seen him so happy being there on camera, doing his thing.”

They’ll also always remember how much he loved helping others.

“He never said no,” said friend and Chairman of the Lakefront Airport Committee, Wilma Heaton. “He was the real deal, always volunteering. It was never about what he got out of it, it was about what he could do.”

RELATED: Plane in fatal New Orleans crash had engine problems, witnesses say

Even after his death, Augustus’ work continues. A scholarship fund launched to honor Augustus that will help a young underprivileged kid follow in his footsteps, and get an education in aviation. It's already taking off.

“I just had someone walk up and say ‘I want to donate $5,000 for the first year,’” said Heaton. “That's New Orleans. Franklin is an inspiration.”

Donations can be addressed to the Franklin J. P. Augustus Aviation Scholarship Fund c/o Tuskegee Airmen, Lake Charles Chapter, P.O. Box 57041, NOLA 70157.

RELATED: Nancy Parker's memorial draws hundreds to emotional service