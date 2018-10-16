LAFAYETTE, La. - A plan to offer free bus service in the city of Lafayette for the Nov. 6 and Dec. 8 election dates is drawing criticism from some who claim it violates state law.

On the Lafayette City-Parish Council meeting agenda Tuesday is a resolution to waive all bus fees in the city on the two election days "in an effort to increase voter participation."

Participation in local elections has been dismal in recent years. Parish wide turnout for the presidential election in November 2016 was 68 percent. But for a highly publicized and controversial April 2017 election that included a new proposed school facilities tax, turnout was 17 percent. Turnout for an April 2018 library tax renewal was eight percent in the parish and 9.7 percent in the city of Lafayette.

Running regular routes

City buses will not be delivering people to the polls to vote, nor will anyone hand out literature advising riders how to vote, Councilman Bruce Conque said Monday.

Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Bruce Conque is sponsoring a proposal to waive bus fees on two upcoming election days, Nov. 6 and Dec. 8. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network)

SCOTT CLAUSE

Conque — who said he authored the resolution at the request of the League of Women Voters of Lafayette — heard one estimate that free fares those two days would cost the city about $1,400 a day.

The city waived fares twice in 2017, he said, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, to encourage people to shop locally.

Service called 'electioneering'

Lafayette Citizens Against Taxes, a Facebook group administered by Michael Lunsford, and followers have criticized the proposal because city buses don't run in heavily conservative non-city areas.

Lunsford, executive director of conservative advocacy group Citizens for a New Louisiana, said in one Facebook post the Louisiana Secretary of State's office calls the bus service "electioneering" and "illegal."

"The intent is to increase voter turnout and the taxpayers are picking up the tab," Lunsford wrote on Facebook. "That's electioneering."

Lunsford told The Daily Advertiser he spoke with someone at the Louisiana Secretary of State Office who told him it's electioneering because, as stated in the council resolution, the intent is to increase voter turnout.

"The issue really is the government shouldn't be in the business of effectively paying for someone to vote," he said.

Lunsford posted on Facebook a 1996 attorney general opinion that states a public entity like a school board may not use public funds for things such as transporting voters to the polls via a school bus.

It continues, "The law clearly prohibits the use of public funds for anything other than the dissemination of factual information relative to a proposition ..."

No voting locations

Conque said the Attorney General opinion and Secretary of State cite laws prohibiting public dollars being used to bring people to the polls to vote. The city buses will run their regular routes, he said, not deliver people to voting locations.

But Lunsford said when he rode the bus years ago, it stopped when a ride pulls the cord, which could be at an election poll.

Conque said the city's legal department is reviewing the matter and is expected to report its findings during the council meeting which begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 705 W. University Ave.

The Nov. 6 ballot in Lafayette Parish will include Louisiana Secretary of State, Third Congressional District, six state constitutional amendments, one fantasy sports resolution and two new parish wide taxes, for the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and district courts.

The Dec. 8 ballot in Lafayette Parish will include a measure to create a separate city and parish council, a new parish wide tax for the sheriff's office and a new fire district tax for unincorporated areas.

