Eli "Trueboy" Clayton and Taylor "SpotMePlzzz" Robertson have been identified on social media as the two gamers killed in the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed the names of the victims Monday afternoon.

Clayton and Robertson were both competing in the Madden football tournament at Chicago Pizza and the GLHF Game Bar in the Jacksonville Landing.

Clayton, 22, was from Woodland Hills, California and was "consistently one of the best in competitive Madden," according to the EA Sports website. Clayton was also a frequent face at EA Majors. Clayton took the Jacksonville Jaguars to victory in Madden in 2017.

KNBC in California, Clayton's home state, talked to his high school principal.

"He stuck up for other people, That he was kindhearted, that he was a joy to be on our campus," said Catherine Foss. "I mean everyone is heartbroken. Every one of these stories has a face and he's our kid."

Robertson, 27, was from Ballard, West Virginia. EA Sports reports that he was the winner of last season's Madden Classic and "has the skill to completely take over any Madden tournament." Twitter user @Slasher reports that he left behind a young son.

Social media is sending its condolences to the two players:

Saddest part of the madden tournament shooting in Jacksonville was Trueboy smiling right before he was shot. pic.twitter.com/BJUAlPxpwS — Krampus ™ (@xV_Krampus) August 26, 2018

I remember when Trueboy took the jags to the promise Land. That video is so distrubing. My prayers goes out to his family and the other victims involved — StevieDaStoner 🇧🇸 (@Stevie_dollaz) August 27, 2018

Elijah Clayton — aka “Trueboy” — played football for head coach Christian Pierce in 2013, transferring in from Chaminade for his senior year. https://t.co/BnIgachv8k — VCS Preps (@vcspreps) August 27, 2018

Rest in peace to Eli Clayton @True__818 and Taylor Robertson @spotmeplzzz . Two legends who were taken away from us way before their time. pic.twitter.com/7zccOoGRyt — Troydan (@TroydanGaming) August 27, 2018

RIP @True__818 Elijah Clayton. One of my best friends in life. I talked to u almost everyday for the last 5 years. U were one of the most kind and genuine people I’ve ever met. I love u like a brother. I’m gonna miss hearing you laugh everyday and seeing your genuine smile. pic.twitter.com/Balk88T1ES — Kiv (@young_kiv) August 26, 2018

Today is a very sad day for my family Taylor Robertson @spotmeplzzz my cousin by marriage was killed today. I was hoping it wasn’t true but it was. So now I can only hope he ended up with the lord and he is watching down on this family and his son. Please Pray for My Family — Tommy Carter (@TcarterDBZ) August 27, 2018

There has been a GoFundMe page set up for the two players.

