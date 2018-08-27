Eli "Trueboy" Clayton and Taylor "SpotMePlzzz" Robertson have been identified on social media as the two gamers killed in the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and authorities have not yet identified the two men but the gaming community on Twitter and Facebook are honoring the two gamers.
Clayton and Robertson were both competing in the Madden football tournament at Chicago Pizza and the GLHF Game Bar in the Jacksonville Landing.
Twitter user @Slasher reports that Robertson was 27-years-old and left behind a young son. He also reports that Taylor was 21.
Social media is sending its condolences to the two players:
There has been a GoFundMe page set up for the two players.