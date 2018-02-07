LAFAYETTE, La. - Think of all the times you've kept anger bottled up inside.

That time you triple-bogeyed on the last hole and wanted to just throw your club. Every time the office copier breaks or your roommate won't do the dishes. Seeing your ex with someone new.

Pretty much any political news.

There are times in life you just want to smash stuff.

Now you can.

All the Rage is a "rage room" opening July 1 in Broussard.

Owners Kevin and Stacey Perry Richard provide sledge hammers, baseball bats and old golf clubs — and protective gear, of course — to destroy old computers, dishes or almost anything else you want.

You can book different packages and set up appointments. Prices range from about $25 to $75 for most of them.

There are 5-minute, 15-minute and 30-minute options for individuals or the 30-minute "couple's therapy" package.

"Rage rooms" are a new trend that lets you work out your anger by breaking other people's stuff. Lafayette Parish's first is coming to Broussard. (Photo: /Special to The Adve)

Layni Menard, Custom

Plus, there are themes. They'll set it up like an office for you to let out your work frustrations, or it can be two sinks' worth of dishes you'd rather just break than have to wash.

Or you can make it personal and go BYOB — bring your own breakables.

You also can book parties or team-building exercises for your staff. Those are little pricier and require at least 10 people.

More on rage rooms: Houston woman finds 'smash therapy' after losing job in oil field

Richard, who also owns Acadiana T-Shirts, had seen rage rooms — a place people pay to go and break other people's stuff — depicted on TV shows and then read about them getting closer to home.

"Rage rooms" are a new trend that lets you work out your anger by breaking other people's stuff. Kevin and Stacey Perry Richard are opening Lafayette Parish's first in Broussard. (Photo: Layni Menard/Special to The Adve)

Layni Menard, Custom

But there wasn't one here yet, and he already had the space for it in a shopping center on Albertson Parkway. So he and Stacey jumped right in.

It seems to have paid off. They already have bookings for next week, and they're not officially open yet.

They've been grabbing old items being thrown out or given away, like broken printers and a bench left on the side of the road.

"Somebody will enjoy destroying that with a sledge hammer," Kevin said.

But, he cautions, "hydrate, and make sure you're up for the task." Swinging an 8- or 16-pound sledge hammer can make five minutes feel a lot longer.

"So not only is it fun and some therapy, but also a workout," Kevin said.

"Rage rooms" are a new trend that lets you work out your anger by breaking other people's stuff. Lafayette Parish's first is coming to Broussard. (Photo: Layni Menard/Special to The Adve)

Layni Menard, Custom

If you're not into breaking things, you might enjoy the paint splatter room, where you can use brushes, squirt bottles or your bare hands to create art with your friends.

Adults can enjoy it for 45 minutes at $20 a person (10-person minimum), and kids' birthday parties cost $175 for 10 people for an hour and a half. Each guest comes away with an 8x10 canvas.

Contact the Richards or get more information at alltherage-room.com or on Facebookor Instagram under All the Rage Room.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved