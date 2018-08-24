NEW ORLEANS – A girl who was seen in a viral video in tears after being told that her hair violated a new school policy is now getting the red carpet treatment.

Procter & Gamble tells Eyewitness News that Faith Fennidy and her family will be flown to New Jersey for Black Girls Rock!, an award show that honors Black women in different industries.

“P&G wants to remind her that her black is beautiful,” P&G tells WWL-TV.

Story continues under video. Can't see the video? Click here.

The company says it plans to take Fennidy shopping for a dress, allow her and her family to walk the red carpet and attend Black Girls Rock! in person. A spokesperson for the Fennidy family said that Faith is excited to attend the event.

The award show tapes Sunday and will air on Sept. 9 on BET.

Fennidy and another sixth grader, Tyrielle Davis, have been home since Monday after school officials at Christ the King School in Terrytown, La., told them that their hairstyles, which the family says includes braided hair extensions, violate a new school policy.

Video of Fennidy in tears leaving the school went viral and sparked outcry across the country.

The girls did not return to school Friday even after a Civil District Court judge signed a temporary restraining order that would allow them to do so.

The families of the two girls contend that Christ the King’s policy, enacted during the summer, violates the equal protection clause of the United States Constitution by singling out a hairstyle common among African-American children.

Story continues under video . Can't see the video? Click here.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans issued a one-sentence statement with regards to the request for the restraining order: "We continue to reach out to the family and attorneys with the goal of having the student return to school."

WWL-TV reporters Caresse Jackman and Kristin Pierce contributed to this report.

© 2018 WWL