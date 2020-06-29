Watch Live: California's alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty today

A ballroom at Sac State is being turned into a courtroom to accommodate the large crowd expected to be on hand for the hearing.

Update 9:40 a.m.

The defense announced that DeAngelo will plead "guilty" to all of the crimes in which he has been charged, including 13 murders, and will admit to the uncharged crimes alleged against him.

He will be sentenced to 11 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole and will also be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Update 9:30 a.m.

Joseph DeAngelo and his defense team have introduced themselves as have district attorneys, assistant district attorneys, and other officials from the counties in which DeAngelo has been accused of various crimes.

Original:

A 74-year-old former police officer is tentatively set to plead guilty today, to being the elusive Golden State Killer.

The hearing comes 40 years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Monday, June 29, in a Sacramento State University ballroom due to the number of victims, their families, and media members expected to attend, and the need to stay socially distanced because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The plea deal will spare Joseph DeAngelo any chance of the death penalty, but in partial return survivors of the assaults that spanned the 1970s and 1980s expect him to admit to dozens of rapes that could not be criminally charged because too much time has elapsed. That’s on top of 13 murders and 13 kidnapping-related charges spanning six counties.

Read about the Golden State Killer case