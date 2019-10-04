MONTZ, La. — A Kenner couple is thanking God and the two Good Samaritans who pulled them and a young boy out of a raging current.

Darrellyn Tapp, 31, told WWL-TV, the brush with death keeps her up at night.

"The vision that I constantly get is the car going in the water and me fighting to get out of it," Tapp said.

Last Thursday around noon, Tapp, her 11-year-old son Samaj and friend Gerald Johnson were driving down Airline Highway near Montz in the middle of a severe downpour.

Johnson lost control of their pick-up truck as they approached the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

"It just happened so fast, hydroplaned, the car spun and went right into the water," Johnson said.

Wednesday, you could still see the passenger door of the truck popping out of the water.

Conditions were a lot different last week when the truck skidded into a fast moving current, swollen by rain water and open locks on the spillway.

Tapp escaped through the open door followed by her son who came through a window.

"Going under the water, having the water rush in your face, can't breath," Tapp said. "What was going through my mind was basically like there's no way I'm getting out of here. There's no way we're going to make it."

Johnson was the last to get out of the truck as it sunk in the water.

"When I got to the surface, I looked over to the side and she was underwater, struggling," Johnson said.

Johnson, the only one of the occupants who can swim, grabbed Tapp and her son and started pulling them to shore.

"It was a surreal moment because it's like what are we doing," Johnson said. "What's about to happen. It was almost like the next move we could have died."

"If Gerald wasn't there, we would not have made it," Tapp said. "He's like just hold on to him and I'll grab you. That's what we did."

St. Charles Parish native Johnny Compton and chemical plant worker Troy Bonfanti stopped to help.

"When I jumped in that water I swam about 15 yards out," Compton said. "That was a struggle to get back here with all three of them."

Compton said he and Bonfanti didn't hesitate.

"It's the only human thing to do," Compton said. "It's a gut reaction. You go to save them. Got lucky that day."

Tapp called Compton and Bonfanti real heroes.

"I can only thank them because I feel like they were God sent," Tapp said.

Tapp and Johnson are now calling on St. Charles Parish leaders to install protective guardrails along the stretch of Airline Highway near the spillway. They say that could prevent other families from ending up in the water.

"Put the barricades up," she said. "Save another life."

Tapp wanted to thank everyone who sent prayers and gave support after the accident.

L'Observateur contributed to this story