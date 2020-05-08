1 million masks will be given to schools all over Louisiana as campuses reopen

"It is critically important for us to protect our young people as schools begin to operate in the fall," said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom.

NEW ORLEANS — Students attending school in person all over Louisiana will all be given a face mask to meet current state requirements.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced Wednesday that they will be supplying one million masks to students, teachers and staff.

"It is critically important for us to protect our young people as schools begin to operate in the fall," said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom.

On Aug. 4, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the mask mandate and phase 2 will extend into the start of the school year through Aug. 28. That new order will be signed before the end of this week.

GOSEP’s statewide mask distribution was done in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Education and parish emergency management directors. The masks will help schools meet the safety requirements that the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education passed in July.

"We're in uncharted territory and we need all hands-on deck to safely reopen schools," said State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley.

What will be given to each school:

At least one cloth (reusable/washable) mask for each student and faculty member

At least 2,000 additional disposal masks for visitors, students or faculty who may forget their mask

At least three thermometers per school