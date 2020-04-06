x
Gov. Kate Brown orders all state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of George Floyd

State flags should be lowered to half-staff from 11:00 a.m. to sunset on Thursday, June 4
The American flag is flown at half staff over the White House last Sunday, after President Obama spoke about the massacre at an Orlando nightclub.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has ordered all State of Oregon flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of George Floyd, who died on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

State flags should be lowered to half-staff from 11:00 AM PDT to sunset on Thursday, June 4


“We lower the Oregon flag to half-staff to recognize a profound loss of life, one that affects us all,” said Governor Kate Brown. “As we mourn the loss of George Floyd, let us remember the many Black lives that have been taken by unnecessary violence. And let us commit ourselves, and our country, to fundamental change.”
 

KGW will air the memorial service for George Floyd on TV, the KGW app, and all of our social media sites.
 

