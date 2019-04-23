BATON ROUGE, La. — State Police have confirmed a major breach of security at the Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge, which was first reported by the Associated Press.

Last week a man broke in to the residence, damaged some property and then apparently fell asleep on the couch.

Governor John Bel Edwards seemed to be in no mood Tuesday to discuss how a man defeated multiple layers of security to break into the mansion.

The 34-year-old suspect, identified as Reynard Green, was found laying on a sofa inside the mansion around 6 a.m. last Wednesday.

The booking record showed that a wooden table was broken near where Green was found.

Tuesday, Edwards was asked about the incident during a luncheon in Baton Rouge.

“I’m not going to address any specific information relative to that,” he said. “There’s still an open investigation the State Police is conducting.”

The Department of Public Safety officers arrested Green and placed him in leg shackles as he was “becoming extremely violent.”

During a search of his pockets, they found a small amount of synthetic marijuana. State Police also said that Green assaulted two officers.

Edwards did not respond when asked if he and his family were in the mansion during the break-in.

“At no time were we anything other than safe,” he said.

The Governor’s mansion is surrounded by a tall iron fence and there is only one public entrance gate. The property is supposed to be guarded whenever the governor and his family are at home.

There is also a call box at the front gate, where visitors press a button and security then is supposed to ask the person via intercom to state their business.

Then the officer decides whether to give that person access to the mansion.

Troopers won’t say how Green got in, only that the LSP is evaluating security procedures for potential areas of improvement.

“There’s going to be more information coming out, but it’s an open investigation,” said Edwards.

Green faces a list of charges, including simple burglary, trespassing, criminal damage to property and battery on a police officer.