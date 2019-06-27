NEW ORLEANS — Miss Hamilton at the Saenger Theater? You won’t have to wait long for another chance.

The hit Broadway musical is returning to New Orleans for the Saenger’s 2020-21 season.

'Hamilton' is the smash Broadway sensation that has been sold out in New York and quickly sells out in the touring versions of the show.

The story focuses on the life of one of the Founding Fathers of the United States told through hip-hop music and with a diverse cast.

The show captured 12 Tony Awards in 2016.

The show typically sells out quickly with re-sale tickets going for 2-3 times face value.

Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans season ticket holders who renew for the 2020-21 season will get priority seating for Hamilton’s second run in New Orleans.