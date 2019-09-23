TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A man was killed and another injured in a shooting that deputies say happened Monday afternoon. It's the second fatal shooting in Hammond in four days.

According to initial reports, two men were shot around 2:30 p.m. on Dillon Lane off Old Baton Rouge Highway (La 1040). Few details were immediately available but Tangipahoa sheriff Daniel Edwards said one of the victims died from his wounds the same day.

Edwards said a homicide investigation was opened and detectives were gathering information into the attack. He asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 800-554-5245 or the TPSO at 985-345-6150.

Dillon Lane is about a 10 minute drive from Southeastern Louisiana University's campus.

The shooting comes days after a 22-year-old Hammond man was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to another shooting death in the parish's largest city.

In that case, Tyrius Young allegedly shot 19-year-old Adrius Warren of Independence on accident, after the gun he was holding discharged and shot Warren in the chest as the two were fighting on Rogers Road in Hammond.

Warren died from his wounds. Young's mother, who was on the scene when the fight broke out, was also accidentally shot in the hip, TPSO officials said.

The investigation into that death was also ongoing, officials said.

4 THINGS TO KNOW NEWSLETTER

► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!