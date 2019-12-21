NEW ORLEANS — Developers are requesting a permit to remove three buildings surrounding the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel site.

According to The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate, the plan would involve tearing down three historic buildings, two on Canal Street and one on Iberville Street, in order to completely demolition the partially collapsed hotel.

Engineers and city leaders decided against contractors' original plans to implode the site because of concerns over damaging nearby buildings.

“It’s been a tragedy,” Vieux Carre Property Owners, Residents and Associates Executive Director Erin Holmes told NOLA.com. “But we don’t need to continue removing the historic fabric of Canal Street. VCPORA is going to be opposed to any further demolition around the site unless a clear need is demonstrated for their removal.”

Three workers were killed and many more were injured when the top floors of the hotel collapsed on Oct. 12. The bodies of two workers are still in the rubble.

FULL COVERAGE: Hard Rock hotel collapse: Investigation, Rescue & Recovery

NOLA.com reports that requests for permits to demolish the buildings at 1019 Canal Street, 1027 Canal Street and 1022 Iberville were filed earlier this month with the city.

The Canal Street properties are owned through other companies by Mohan Kailas, the majority stakeholder in the Hard Rock project. The Iberville property is owned by Todd Trosclair, a minority partner in the hotel project, according to NOLA.com.

There's concern the developers will benefit from knocking down the buildings, since it would leave vacant space to be sold or redeveloped to pay for the piling costs of the collapse, NOLA.com reports.

The CBD Historic District Landmarks Commission plans to weigh in on the demolition proposal during a hearing scheduled for Jan. 8.

On Friday, a new crane was scene on top of the collapsed building.

NOLA.com: Hard Rock demolition latest: Developers seek to fell 3 nearby buildings; see reaction

ALSO: Carnival cruise from New Orleans strikes ship in Cozumel

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.