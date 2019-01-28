LOUISIANA, USA — Family and neighbors are still in shock following the violent killing of five people on Saturday morning in Southeast Louisiana.

21-year-old Dakota Theriot was arrested Sunday morning after fleeing the state to his grandmother's home in Richmond County, VA. Theriot is the prime suspect in the deaths of both his parents, his girlfriend and his girlfriend's father and brother in Ascension and Livingston parishes that happened on Saturday.

Virginia authorities said that after hearing her grandson was wanted in connection to the deaths, Theriot's grandmother checked herself into a hotel and told police to watch her home.

"The officers were there, the individual actually drove up into the driveway at that time. He had a pistol in his hand, he had it out of the window, officers engaged him, he dropped the firearm and was arrested without incident from there," said Stephan Smith, Richmond County Sheriff.

Theriot is now being transported back to Louisiana from Virginia and faces two counts of first-degree murder so far, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

A FAMILY IN DISBELIEF

Rhonda Champagne spoke through tears Sunday as she told reporters about the senseless murders of her 20-year-old daughter Summer Ernest, 17-year-old son Tanner Ernest and their 43-year-old father Billy Ernest.

"My babies died for nothing. Their daddy died for nothing. What was so important that you had to have, that you took them?" Champagne said.

On Saturday, Theriot allegedly went into the Ernests' Livingston Parish home and shot the the three dead before stealing their truck, driving to his parents' house in Ascension Parish and shooting them, authorities said.

According to the family, Summer had recently started dating Theriot and took him into the home after he was kicked out of his mother and father's place in Gonzales.

The tragic incident has left most of the neighborhood and surrounding area feeling numb, as they too try and process the spree. They questioned Theriot would take the lives of so many.

"[We] go from a quiet neighborhood to all of a sudden tragedy strikes like this," neighbor Kevin Babin said. "We love it out here, but just to hear something like this happened, pretty shocking."

Kevin Babin lives nearby but said his heart aches for their devastating loss.

"It's shocking to say the least," Babin said. "I can't imagine what those people are going through."

As neighbors and strangers send their prayers, the Ernests' family members said they are trying to push through.

"For something so senseless. He sure wasn't worth it. And i can tell you what, he will find his day at the great white throne. Judgment, god will be his judge," Evelyn Sing said, who now has to bury her son and two of her grandchildren.

A LOVING COUPLE GONE

In Gonzales, neighbors on Church Point Road said they are still processing what happened to Keith and Elizabeth Theriot.

"We just don't have that happen here," Faye Keown said.

Keown said the Theriots, both 50, were quiet and that she was surprised and saddened to learn of their deaths.

Keith and Elizabeth Theriot

"I've lived here for 40 years and I raised my children and grandchildren here and we just don't have that," Keown said. "They played with their daughter several years ago, my children did."

According to authorities, Theriot drove to his parents' trailer and shot them on Saturday morning after killing the Ernests in Livingston Parish. Keith Theriot was still alive when authorities arrived at the scene. They said he informed them that his son was the shooter before dying from his wounds.

"I was just shocked, shocked to hear that someone can just kill, I his girlfriend, his parents, and all them siblings and all that. It's just crazy, that blows my mind," neighbor Kaleb Watson said.

Neighbors said they are relieved to learn Theriot is now behind bars. They said now, they are just praying for the family of the victims.

"Our prayers go out to them and to our country and our neighborhood and around our house. It's unreal. It's unbelievable," Keown said.

A woman who lived with the Theriots says Dakota had a loving relationship with his mother but argued, sometimes violently, with his father. Kim Mincks was in the house when the shooting happened but didn't hear anything. She was awoken Saturday morning by law enforcement officers who came into her room and woke her up.

"They said something terrible happened here. Get up, get dressed and walk outside," she said.

She and Jacob Chastant, a friend who also lived in the trailer, returned to the trailer Sunday morning.

Mincks said she'd known Keith and Elizabeth Theriot for about two years and described them as wonderful people.

"Give you the shirt off their back. They loved everybody. Never met a stranger. Loved each other. Just a happy couple," she said.

But they said Dakota Theriot had struggled with drugs over the years and had recently been kicked out of the trailer.

"We know he had a drug problem. He got kicked out last Monday because of the drug problem. His dad kicked him out of here. He did have a violent streak. He hurt his dad," Mincks said.

WWL-TV's partners at WBRZ-TV contributed to this joint report.

WWL-TV's partners at the Baton Rouge Advocate contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.