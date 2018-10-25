OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A nonprofit says it has conducted a first-of-its-kind survey that shows more than a half-a-million American households lost water service two years ago because they couldn't pay.

The report released Wednesday by the Washington-based advocacy group Food & Water Watch says more than 1.4 million people living in those homes at least temporarily lost water service for nonpayment in 2016. The group sought shut-off records for residential customers that year from the two largest water providers in each state.

Food & Water Watch says some places have shutoff rates of 10 percent or higher, including Oklahoma City, Detroit, New Orleans and Springdale, Arkansas. But utilities in big cities including Chicago and Dallas say they had shut-off rates of 1 percent or lower.

The group's report said more than one out of every six homes in New Orleans - about 46,572 people - had their water shut off in 2016.

"The shocking shutoff rate in New Orleans calls for urgent action by the Sewerage & Water Board," Food & Water Watch director Mary Grant said. "New Orleans residents have one of the highest water cost burdens in the country."

Grant added that water affordability in New Orleans is "a crisis in the making" that the city must urgently address.

The group's survey also says one in five homes in New Orleans receives water bills that exceed 9 percent of their income. Typical household water bills in the city exceed $1,000 a year, the survey says.

The report notes that higher shutoff rates are frequently seen in cities with many poor people and large minority populations.

"It is so clearly poverty that is a central issue in New Orleans, with an economy built on tourism," Debra Campbell, Board Secretary of A Community Voice, said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 WWL