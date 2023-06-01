A bloody good deed: Metairie man has donated more than 50 gallons of blood

Michael Adams, has spent countless hours saving lives, and all he had to do was roll up his sleeves.

NEW ORLEANS — Metairie resident, Michael Adams, has spent countless hours saving lives, and all he had to do was roll up his sleeves.

“It’s not about me. It’s helping others," Adams said.

He's been donating for at least thirty years at The Blood Bank in Metairie.

“Michael gives platelets and plasma, which allows you to give every two weeks. Most whole blood donors are able to give every eight weeks," Paul Adams, PR Manager at The Blood Bank, said.

Michael Adams is their top donor, and this week they honored him with a plaque.

“I’m not counting all this stuff," Adams said, "I’m not paying attention to any of this.”

In fact, Adams said he didn't set out to win anything but rather prevent loss.

“My brother had cancer. It was about 25 years. I lost him in February of 2017. I had been donating to him," Adams said.

The Blood Center let him donate platelets directly to his brother.

“Back in the 90s is when he got really sick, and that was it. I was never going to stop donating," Adams said.

At age 72, there's no slowing him down.

“That’s the Lord blessing me, so I can bless others," Adams said.

This week he hit a milestone. According to The Blood Bank, he's donated 50 gallons. Although, it's possible he's donated more because their records only go back so far.

The real number that matters is how many lives he's saved.

“We expect that he’s been able to touch over a thousand lives," Paul Adams said.

All of The Blood Center's donations go to hospitals in South Louisiana and parts of Southern Mississippi.

“The blood that is given here stays in our community," Paul Adams said.

Michael Adams has a message for the community:

“Donate to the blood center. Help them help our family members with the cancer and other things that are going on that the platelets and plasma and the red blood cells help to save lives," Adams said, "And that’s what we’re here to do.”

It's National Blood Donor Month. The Blood Center is asking everyone to consider rolling up their sleeves.

For more information, call them at (800) 86-BLOOD or visit their website.