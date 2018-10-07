Earlier this year, Stacey Wegener celebrated her 35th birthday.

But it was bittersweet, to say the least.

For the last 10 years, she has been battling a very aggressive form of breast cancer that’s turned her world upside down.

Through it all, Stacey has never asked doctors for a prognosis.

“I didn’t want to know,” she says. “Because I want to live life without limitations. I didn’t want a number stuck in my head, and I didn’t want a prognosis to become a self-fulfilling prophecy. I wanted my body, my mind and my heart to be in control.”

Since her diagnosis, Stacey has been committed to living life to the fullest – because another day Is never promised.

So far, she’s done an incredible job of keeping her spirit strong and outlook positive while crossing things off her bucket list and committing to making incredible memories with those who matter most.

It started with a hug

Stacey was diagnosed with stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma at age 24, months after finding a lump in her breast.

At such a young age, she refused to believe that anything could be wrong – so she ignored it.

“I felt that, if I didn’t tell anyone, it’s not there, right?” she explains.

It wasn’t until a hug from her boyfriend that she realized the potential severity of the situation.

Stacey Wegener's biggest dream is to meet the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I had this really long hair,” Stacey says. “And he would brush it for me every time I got out of the shower. One day, he went to give me a hug – and he said, ‘What is this lump?’ He told me I needed to get it checked out immediately – and that’s when I went in.”

Initially, doctors claimed to be “99.9 percent sure that it wasn’t cancer,” Stacey recalls. But a couple days after having surgery to remove the mass, she got the life-changing news that it was, in fact, malignant.

“I was home alone,” she says. “I remember putting my head on my knees, and my hands over my head. I ripped off all the bandages from my surgery, and I looked at my breasts … I looked so beaten up and bruised, and I remember just asking my body, through tears, ‘How can you betray me like this?’ ”

Stacey underwent a second surgery so that doctors could get clear margins before offering her the option of a mastectomy or grueling rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

She chose the latter.

“At 24,” Stacey explains, “I just wasn’t ready to lose my breasts. So I did eight rounds of chemo, and six weeks of radiation, five days a week, before starting (cancer drug) Tamoxifen for five years.”

Thankfully, she went into remission – but it was short-lived.

In March 2015, after experiencing excruciating stomach pains, doctors confirmed that the cancer had returned with a vengeance.

“It had spread throughout my body,” Stacey says. “It was basically everywhere inside me, above my knees – my liver, my spine, every rib bone, and my lymph nodes ... last year, doctors found it in my brain.”

Since then, she has endured more than 40 rounds of chemotherapy and hundreds of radiation treatments – but, still, is committed to enjoying every day to the fullest.

From Mexico to New York City

In 2017, Stacey began receiving experimental, all-natural treatment at a facility in Tijuana, Mexico, and although it offers no guarantees of recovery, it’s given her enough relief to find some joy in the every-day events of life.

“The treatments try to allow my immune system to reboot itself,” she explains. “I walked into the place on a scooter, I couldn’t eat, and I was on oxygen. I was able to walk out on my own two feet, eating three meals a day. And I have crossed so much off my bucket list.”

Stacey has done things like climb the Adirondack Mountains, explore New York City, attend “Cancer Con” in Colorado, visit Harry Potter World, and see fireflies in Kansas.

But the “most amazing moment” of her life happened in Philadelphia.

“I got to see my Eagles play,” she gushes of her favorite football team. “I entered the stadium though the tunnel that the team enters through, and it was the most amazing moment of my life. I would give anything to meet the team. My world would be complete if I could meet (famed player) Brian Dawkins. That man was just incredible. That’s one of the biggest things on my bucket list.”

Stacey points to the entire Eagles family as a huge source of inspiration and strength in fighting her cancer battle.

“The Eagles and their fans,” she explains, “they are known for being so tough, but win or lose, we love our team. I fell in love with them back in 2003. They have this heart … that they never give up.”

