BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana officials are partnering with a prescription drug manufacturer to fight Hepatitis C, which is rapidly spreading in Louisiana.

According to a report from The Advocate, Gov. John Edwards is expected to announce a partnership with Gilead Sciences Inc. to distribute a medication that normally costs around $24,000 to Medicaid patients and patients in state prisons.

Louisiana health officials estimate that 500 people in the state are newly infected with Hepatitis C every year. Louisiana has approximately 35,000 Medicaid patients with Hepatitis C and another 4,000 incarcerated people with the disease.

The generic drug, called Epclusa, reportedly cures 98 percent of Hepatitis C cases.

To pay for the drugs, Louisiana is testing a "Netflix model" of drug pricing, a strategy aimed at bringing the price of expensive drugs down.

According to The Advocate, Louisiana will pay a flat fee -- which is expected to be revealed at Edwards' press conference -- for unlimited access to the drug for a period of time.

The Netlix model has previously been successful in Australia. The country paid $766 million in 2015 for a five-year supply. At least 47,000 people were treated using medicine from this plan in the first two years it was running.