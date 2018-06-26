The U.S. Coast Guard says boating accidents, injuries and deaths are on the rise

The Coast Guard’s 2016 Recreational Boating Report says there were 4,463 boating accidents that involved 701 deaths last year. Those accidents also included 2,903 injuries and $49 million in property damage.

One shocking statistic: 13 percent of those deaths happened on boats where the operator did not have formal boating safety training.

Experts have offered the following tips to stay safe on the water this summer:

Always check local weather conditions before leaving

Check your boat for “seaworthiness” and make sure there is enough fuel for the trip, batteries are charged and navigation lights are working.

Always assign an “assistant skipper.”

Develop a “float plan” so that at least one person on land knows where you are traveling and what time you are expected to return.

Always wear a lifejacket.

Take a sailing course.

Take a free vessel safety check from the U.S. Coast Guard.

