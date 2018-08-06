NEW ORLEANS – Air quality alerts have been issued for seven southeast Louisiana parishes Friday.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an air quality alert from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for the following parishes: Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany.

The air quality index shows that ozone will be at the orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours.

READ MORE: Who is at risk when ozone levels are high?

WATCH: Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum explains why there is an ozone action day. Story continues under video. Can't see the video click here

Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

The DEQ is asking residents to take voluntary steps to help reduce emissions that contribute to ozone formation including driving less, making sure your car’s gas cap is tight, waiting until after 6 p.m. to refuel your car or use powered lawn equipment.

More information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available at the DEQ website.

© 2018 WWL