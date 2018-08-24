NEW ORLEANS - People with respiratory ailments should stay inside for longer periods of time Friday.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Ozone Action Day from 6 a.m. until midnight for the following parishes: Orleans, Jefferson, St. John the Baptist, St. Charles, St. Bernard, St. Tammany and Plaquemines.

The air quality index shows that ozone will be at the orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours.

Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

The DEQ is asking residents to take voluntary steps to help reduce emissions that contribute to ozone formation including driving less, making sure your car’s gas cap is tight, waiting until after 6 p.m. to refuel your car or use powered lawn equipment.

More information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available at the DEQ website.

