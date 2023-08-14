Alcohol raises your blood pressure - even as little as one drink, study shows

“As best we can tell, alcohol is alcohol, whether it comes in wine, or in beer, or in spirits, in terms of blood pressure. It doesn't seem to matter,” said Whelton.

NEW ORLEANS — Doctors have a new health finding when it comes to drinking alcohol, even just one glass a day. A local doctor was part of a worldwide study and says the findings are important, especially in this area.

High blood pressure is known as the silent killer. That's because you don't feel any symptoms. And it can lead to heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular disease.



When asked do we have a higher than average amount of people with high blood pressure in our area? Tulane Chair of Global Public Health, Dr. Paul Whelton said, “We do. It is unfortunately common here. It tends to be associated with our lifestyle.”



The causes of high blood pressure include:

Being overweight or obese

Diets high in: salt, fatty and processed meats, fast food and fried food

Not exercising

Smoking

A family history

Drinking alcohol



He says just one drink a day made a difference.

“Yes, there was a continuous relationship. It doesn't mean that we can't drink. It just means that when we do drink, we do have a tendency for our blood pressure to be affected, and the more we drink the more it tends to be affected.”



Dr. Whelton was the co-author of a big, international, new study. Around 20,000 people without high blood pressure were part of it. And even just one beer made blood pressure rise.



“As best we can tell, alcohol is alcohol, whether it comes in wine, or in beer, or in spirits, in terms of blood pressure. It doesn't seem to matter,” said Dr. Whelton.

Alcohol not only makes blood pressure rise in people with normal levels, but it goes up even more in people who already have high blood pressure. Also, alcohol is full of sugar, adding to excessive weight. And Dr. Whelton says there's one more thing to look out for.



“But you know in New Orleans, we tend to be generous. So, when we have a drink, it's usually more than the standard drink.”

So, bottom line, when it's bottoms up, make sure your one glass is not two servings. And the doctor says high blood pressure is one of the most treatable health conditions.