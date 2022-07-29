Abortion ban reinstated in Louisiana as appeals continue

A three judge panel ruled that the state's trigger law must remain in effect while the legal process plays out.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Court of Appeal has ruled that the state’s abortion ban can remain in place pending the appeal.

That effectively means that once again abortions are against the law in the state with few exceptions.

While the challenges to the abortion trigger law remain in the legal system, the restrictions will be in place unless ruled otherwise.

Since the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade five weeks ago, various judges and courts have granted restraining orders and overruled them, resulting in the legality of abortion in Louisiana being ping-ponged back and forth.

It is possible that the State's Supreme Court could be asked to rule on the issue.

The decision is expected to once again shut down the locations where abortion services are provided.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Louisiana’s pro-life trigger laws can be enforced. The First Circuit has ordered Judge Johnson to grant our suspensive appeal. #lagov #lalege — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) July 29, 2022