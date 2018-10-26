After seeing how many students in local school use drugs, the Archbishop of New Orleans is taking steps to begin a major public awareness campaign.

It's a call to action over the skyrocketing numbers of children and teens using drugs.

This week, Archbishop Gregory Aymond began meetings to get community input on how to combat the opioid crisis, beginning in the schools.

Students only nine to 12 years old say they know of peers who have used alcohol, pot and nicotine.

"It scares me because I don't want anybody to get hurt," said Mya-Ann Jefferson, a 6th grader at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Belle Chasse.

That school, and all Archdiocesan schools, have drug prevention programs like D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) and there are classes from health instructors who teach students the dangers of drugs.

"They've taught us that it's not good for you and that you could hurt others around you," said 5th grader Olivia Luebbert.

But that approach to awareness and prevention is about to change and get bigger.

"I was deeply saddened when I saw the numbers. I said to myself, 'We're the church. "We have great love for youth and adults. We must do something. We must take a stand,'" said Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans.

The numbers from the Greater New Orleans Drug Demand Reduction Coalition show how pronounced the problem is.

- 2,500 adolescents need treatment for substance abuse disorder.

- Another 5,000 need intervention to prevent addiction.

- More than 15,000 18 to 25-year-olds will have Substance Use Disorder this year.

- Last year nearly 500 died from overdoses, 64 of them from fentanyl-laced marijuana.

That is frightening to me. That is frightening to me. I see it as a life issue because the lives of our youth, young adults and others, the quality of life is being affected," said Aymond.

The archbishop is beginning an awareness campaign of the dangers of drugs. It will be on TV, social media, will involve parents, peers talking to peers, more education in schools, and he is asking for community partners from any denomination.

"Together we believe we can make a difference and this epidemic can be somewhat controlled, because it's out of control right now," he said.

Catholic Charities also has addiction counseling services and partnerships with treatment groups.

Catholic Charities Counseling Solutions - (985) 785-2113

SAM (Substance Abuse Ministries) Deacon Louie Bauer- (985) 707-7261

Catholic Counseling Services- 594-861-6245

© 2018 WWL