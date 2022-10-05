Baby formula shortage causing problems for parents

Ochsner pediatrician Dr. Michael Wasserman says his patients’ parents are very concerned.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Supply shortages and now a recall from one of the top baby formula makers in the country have parents scrambling to find formula for their children.

At 9-months-old, Elijah Tran is eating half baby food and half formula. Unfortunately, his parents’ formula supply is running low.

“It does make you nervous, you know, when you’re down to one can thinking ‘where’s the next one going to come from?” Elijah's mother Erica Tran said. “They say to try to order online and it’s out of stock. Go to the store and it’s not much better.”

Erika Lockhart is having the same problem for her 9-month-old daughter Finnley.

“You always say, ‘did they fall? Did they hurt themselves? What am I going to do?’ and now it’s like “What am I going to feed them?’” Lockhart said.

Ochsner pediatrician Dr. Michael Wasserman says his patients’ parents are very concerned.

“It’s a mess,” Dr. Wasserman said. “It’s unfortunate that we’ve had this type of problem.”

He says to never give a child younger than 1-year-old cow’s milk, since it can cause intestinal bleeding. Never make your own formula at home with condensed milk or whey protein powder either. Dr. Wasserman says the wrong mixture might not be nutritious enough or at worst could cause kidney damage.

“They should switch from one formula to another formula made by a different manufacturer that's comparable,” Dr. Wasserman said. “So, if they're on a low allergy formula made by one company they should switch to a low allergy formula made by a different company.”

And there can be problems if your child needs a hypoallergenic formula and he or she doesn’t get it.

“You’re going to see the child have symptoms such as gas, vomiting, irritability, maybe problems with weight gain,” Dr. Wasserman said.

In the meantime, Erika Lockhart got lucky. The formula she ordered from Amazon that was supposed to take more than two months to get there arrived a few weeks early. And friends from the New Orleans Mom’s Blog have been helpful as well.

“One of the other moms on the mom blog, we were texting this morning and she said ‘I’ve got a can, come get it,” Lockhart said.

Helping alleviate just one of the many worries parents deal with.