Badly burned dog has 2nd chance with treatment normally reserved for humans

Hyperbaric oxygen is helping Sadie heal from burns caused when a lamp put into her doghouse to keep her warm, started a fire.

NOTE ON VIDEO: The video includes images of Sadie that some may find disturbing.

A two-year-old terrier mix is getting a second chance at life thanks to something that is commonly used on humans.

Sadie was badly burned when her owners put hay and a heating lamp in her doghouse to keep her warm as temperatures plummeted recently. The lamp started a fire and Sadie suffered burns over most of her tiny body.

“The first time I met her I got on the floor, she came right up and sat in my lap and rubbed her face,” said Dr. Dena Lodato, a veterinary surgical specialist. “It seems she hasn’t held it against humans for what happened to her.”



"With the extent of her injuries, we know we're going to be having to do a bit of reconstruction with her to reestablish her skin,” said Lodato.

The night Sadie was burned began an odyssey of vets, clinics and treatments that have her where she is today.

The Humane Society of Louisiana said that Sadie's owners couldn't afford the treatments so a family friend intervened. The friend called the Humane Society and Sadie was whisked to an emergency clinic in Lafayette where she was treated with an assortment of pain killers, antibiotics, ointments and had an IV line run to give her fluids.

Sadie was there for 10 days and showed enough improvement to be taken to the Mandeville Animal Hospital and they referred Sadie to Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists for intensive care.

To help with her treatment and recovery, Sadie is being treated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Used almost exclusively on humans, Sadie sits in a clear tube for about 30 minutes for a treatment. The pressure is two to three times higher than normal, which helps get more oxygen into the lungs, helping Sadie heal.

Dr. Lodato says the pressure helps “squeeze out some of the swelling.”

At some point the scabs on Sadie’s body will have to come off. The oxygen in the chamber is also helping doctors see what skin tissue can and can’t be saved.

"While it looks a bit dramatic with all that pink tissue when she first came in, it wasn't looking like that at all. Now with 5 treatments that tissue is awesome,” said Lodato. "The more healthy tissue she has the less we have to go in there and cut away."

Sadie became somewhat of a social media phenomenon and dozens of people from around the state and country have made donations for her care.

She has a long road ahead for recovery. Her owners surrendered the dog due to the high medical bills but Sadie has already been adopted and could be heading home soon.