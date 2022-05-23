Black mothers die at a rate 3 times as high as white women during pregnancy

Senator Cassidy's comments drew fire but more importantly, better outcomes are needed for Black birth moms.

NEW ORLEANS — Senator Bill Cassidy’s comments about maternal mortality among Black women caused a lot of controversy but perhaps lost among the viral comments and equally viral reactions is an alarming problem.

Black women die during pregnancy at a rate three times as high as white women. Health experts say it’s a problem both nationally and locally. Cassidy’s comments seemed to be trying to say that the reason Louisiana’s maternal mortality rate is so high is because it has a higher proportion of Black mothers.

But what really needs to be addressed is why this is happening and what can be done about it.

LSU Health’s Chief of Maternal Fetal Medicine, Dr. Robert Maupin, said something needs to change.

“Unfortunately, women of color do not have the same experiences in our health systems other women benefit from.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 202 maternal mortality rate for non-Hispanic Black women was 55.3 deaths per 100,000 live births. In Louisiana the number is even higher – about 58 deaths per 100,000 live births.

A lack of resources, lack of affordable health care and discrimination within the health care system all contribute to the high death rate.

Turning those numbers around, Maupin says, falls on the entire community.

“We need to see improvements in access to care,” he said. “We need to see a wider array of resources in terms of medical expertise available for women during pregnancy.”

And, about half of those deaths happen after delivery, showing a need for postpartum care to be strengthened as well.

“We need individuals who follow-up on mothers, we need to ensure they're getting back into care in a timely fashion, we need to make sure the care that's received is culturally competent and it's addressing the needs of the patients once they deliver."