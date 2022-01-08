Boil water advisory in parts of Abita Springs

If you live between 12th St and Walker St and Highway 59 and Minkler you should boil your water for at least a minute before you drink it.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — This morning, a boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of Abita Springs.

Officials issued the advisory after a car hit a flushing line, causing the water pressure to drop.

If you live between 12th St and Walker St and Highway 59 and Minkler, you should boil your water for at least a minute before you drink it.

We'll let you know when the advisory has been lifted.

Take These Precautions:

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children, and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness, or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

Instructions for Boiling Water

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.